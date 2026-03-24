Local Red Cross volunteer deployed to Hawaii due to historic floods

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local volunteer from the Red Cross of Southern Nevada was deployed over the weekend to help with communities devastated by the historic floods in Hawaii.

Sherriel Weithers is an experienced Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteer from Henderson who has been deployed to other large-scale emergencies.

“The storms and flooding have left a profound impact on the people of Hawaii, displacing families and destroying neighborhoods,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Our teams are committed to helping those affected recover by providing care and resources to help them move forward. The Red Cross will remain by their side in the weeks and months ahead.”

The historic flooding in Hawaii, following days of torrential rain, hit Oahu the hardest and is believed to be the state's worst flooding in more than 20 years.

About 5,500 people were evacuated and more than 230 rescues were carried out as floodwaters damaged homes, roads and other infrastructures.