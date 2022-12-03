Local organization providing palliative care to kids reacts to drastic increase in RSV cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pediatricians continue to see alarming increases in "RSV patients" in their offices. The Southern Nevada Health District also reported an uptick in cases this year compared to last.

Health officials say that Southern Nevada is seeing a 200% increase in RSV cases from this time last year becoming a major concern for Eddie Belluomini, the Chief Operations Officer, and Registered Nurse at OneCare Kids.

"Hospitals all over the valley are being inundated with patients both young and old, but especially young patients those beds are filling up really fast at Sunrise, Summerlin, and UMC as well," said Belluomini.

OneCare Kids provide health services to kids with chronic illnesses at their homes.

"They are dealing with, chronic conditions, heart disease, chronic lung disease, a lot of our patients are immune compromised and that will have a big impact,” said Belluomini.

He says about 12 of their 101 patients have been hit with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. He says this is difficult because their kids already have chronic diseases and battling an illness like this can be deadly. Eileen Ralston is the Vice President of Pediatric Clinical Operations she says these respiratory illnesses hit their patients hard.

"Sometimes they end up in the hospital of course some of the sicker ones, of course, we try to help them at home, so they don't get sicker," Ralston said.

Disease Supervisor with Southern Nevada Health District, Hailey Blake says currently they're reporting more than 1,800 cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Blake says RSV is not the only threat SNHD has reported a 72% increase in influenza cases over the span of one week. COVID-19 also showing an upward trend, all three respiratory illnesses are causing hospitalizations to spike.

"We just go back to our regular prevention steps of having good hand hygiene, washing your hands, covering coughs, staying home when you're sick, and checking to make sure you're up to date on all immunizations,” said Blake.

He says they are working with local health officials to discuss the possible reinstatement of preventative measures that can help address this crisis.

Some valley hospitals are reporting a major influx of patients for RSV and Flu. Blake says right now the best way to avoid getting any form of respiratory illness whether it is RSV, COVID, or the Flu. Is to get vaccinated if you are eligible, wear a mask, and continue following basic hygiene practices.