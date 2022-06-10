Watch
Local non-profit hands out baby formula and goods to families

Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 15:28:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Help of Southern Nevada, is nonprofit organization that plans to help families that has been affected by the formula shortage.

Help of Southern Nevada plans to give out Nestle Nan Pro Infant Powdered Formula cans, according to a tweet by Clark County Nevada. GovPlant has teamed up with the organization to help set up and get supplies packed.

According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, baby formula and other supplies for 800 families will be located at the event. Diapers, bottles, wipes and socks will also be given out on first come, first serve bases.

Parents or guardians are required to bring a valid government issued ID and proof of birth for the child such as a birth certificate according to Help of Southern Nevada.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 11, at Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center.

