Local non-profit gets catalytic converters stolen from vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Transition Services in Spring Valley, four out of their five vans got their catalytic converters stolen. Local auto part shops said this part is very highly desired by thieves in the Las Vegas valley

On Monday morning Karin Ortega, Supervisor at Transition Services, and her employees attempted to turn on their vans. They heard what sounded like a race car, but shortly after they realized they have been targeted once again.

For the employees at Transition Services, their jobs came to a halt. The nonprofit offers landscaping and cleaning service jobs to people with intellectual disabilities. As of Monday, they have not been able to proceed with work. Ortega said they looked at the security cameras and realized that on Saturday around 10 PM someone came and committed the crime, but this wasn’t the first time this had happened.

“Pre-pandemic we were hit three different times with catalytic converter thefts,” Ortega said.

A representative from A-1 Auto Body Parts and Wreckage said our area has seen a spike in incidents in the past three months. They have been getting calls daily from customers asking if anyone has brought in a catalytic converter because there’s was stolen. These parts contain expensive metals. They said these converters can go for up to thousands of dollars, but for Ortega, the cost wasn’t her main concern.

“The most devastating thing was having to come into the building and let these 25 employees know that they will not be working that day or an undetermined number of days,” Ortega said.

On various internet platforms, there are ads for converters. It is not known who is placing these ads, but the only contact info is an email address. A-1 Auto Body Parts said it does not buy individual car parts, to prevent them from buying stolen items.

“For us, it is not just about the piece on our van, it goes a lot further,” said Ortega.

Las Vegas Metro said to help avoid this from happening to you, park your car inside a garage, if this is not an option, park your vehicle next to a low-profile vehicle to make it more difficult for thieves to get the part or park your car in a well-lit area with security cameras.

We did reach out to Las Vegas Metro and at this time they cannot provide an updated number of reports filed.