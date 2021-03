LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there is a man going around stealing catalytic converters from cars in Las Vegas.

Police say they know of at least 2 thefts that happened near Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

Some catalytic converters can be worth hundreds of dollars.

LVMPD says to call Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555 if you recognize the man.