Local non-profit Foundation Assisting Seniors expands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Valley nonprofit that provides free medical equipment and wellness services to older adults and veterans has nearly doubled its space, allowing it to serve more members of the community.

According to census data, seniors make up nearly 40 percent of Clark County's population. The Foundation Assisting Seniors says it created the expansion to meet that growing need.

The Henderson-based organization provides medical equipment, wellness support, and daily wellness check services at no cost to adults 50 and older across the Las Vegas Valley.

"For me personally, it's been life changing to see these people come in and to see them needing these supplies and the services that we provide," said Janice Barragan, Community Relations and Development Coordinator for the Foundation. "You see how thankful and how grateful they are that we were there for them and to help them when they needed it the most."

WATCH | Foundation Assisting Seniors says they've expanded to serve even more local seniors

Non-profit Foundation Assisting Seniors expands

For local Jerry Hartman, the Foundation's services made a critical difference when his wife was hospitalized earlier this year.

"She had a surgery that went bad and was in ICU for 3 months, and this foundation provided us with all the tools that we needed to make the transition from rehab to home rehab," Hartman said. "She was 5 months, couldn't walk, had a dropped foot. All her muscles had deteriorated, and she's now walking with the walker that they provided. She's able to use the commode that they provided. And she's just doing great."

The Foundation's daily wellness check program has also provided peace of mind for seniors living alone.

"I live alone, and it's nice to have the security of knowing I'm going to get a phone call every morning to check on me," said local senior Annette Held. "It is real security just to know I get that call every morning. I go to bed feeling good about it. At least I know I'm not going to be lying on the floor for 12 hours till somebody checks on me."

The Foundation is holding a public open house Tuesday to celebrate its expansion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Henderson location, at 2518 Anthem Village Drive, Ste. 110.

For more information on how to get help, volunteer or donate, you can call them at 725-244-4200 or visit their website here.

