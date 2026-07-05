LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's certainly no shortage of things to do in Las Vegas on the Fourth of July — especially this year, on America's 250th birthday — but locals know the place to be is the Summerlin Council's Patriotic Parade!

With floats dedicated to American history, marching bands, big balloons and stars and stripes as far as the eye can see, Summerlin sure knows how to throw a birthday party for our country.

WATCH | Summerlin Patriotic Parade draws thousands for Independence Day

Local favorite Summerlin Patriotic Parade draws thousands for Independence Day

Las Vegas local Zoey Tapia says she looks forward to the parade every single year.

"It's like being at Disneyland once a year in Vegas!" Zoey said. "I've been coming since I was 8 years old — for 29 years — and I've only missed it one year. It's a magical experience!"

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It's not just any birthday party, though.

Oscar Montes and Samantha Cabral moved to the valley just over a year ago, so they're taking in their first Summerlin Fourth of July Parade.

"It means so much more to me, being that it's the 250th birthday of America!" Oscar said.

"It's incredible how big it is, and how much the community comes out — it's amazing," Samantha said.

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"I'm impressed, there's just so much going on," Oscar added. "It's probably one of the biggest parades we've been at so far."

In fact, it's one of the biggest parades of the year in Southern Nevada, drawing more than 35,000 people to the streets of Summerlin decked out in red, white and blue.

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"The community here is very strong," Samantha said. "Obviously we're new to the area, and Vegas knows how to do it big, for sure!"

Whether it's your first or your 30th parade, there's one thing I kept hearing over and over again that makes this Summerlin celebration so special.

"I think it's the family environment," Oscar Montes said. "You have a whole bunch of kids that are able to be part of this, history in the making!"

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"It's a family event," Samantha Cabral added. "Everyone's here and enjoying it together away from the city life!"

"It's all about family and the community," Zoey Tapia said. "Summerlin is such a huge part of our community and we have so many magical experiences — from the parades, to the Aviators games to the pools, it's just a magical place to be."

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No matter how you and your family are celebrating on this long Fourth of July weekend, please be safe, stay hydrated and be extra careful on the road!

Happy Independence Day!