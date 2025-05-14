Local domestic violence shelter seeking help of its own after severe water damage to facilities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shade Tree shelter has helped thousands of the most vulnerable in our community for more than three decades, but a major water leak at the facility last year caused severe damage.

This nonprofit now needs some help of it's own.

The Shade Tree is a 24-hour shelter for domestic violence and sex trafficking victims, the homeless—along with children and pets—that was established in 1989.

The Shade Tree CEO Linda Perez says the water damage sustained last December has forced them to adapt.

The first and second floor have turned into construction zones. New flooring is needed, and the ceiling, pipes, drywall and more also need to be repaired.



“The clients and staff at The Shade Tree have had to adjust to the current state of the building and campus," Perez said.

The water leaks caused flooding in some rooms, putting the facility in dire need of repair.

“With the second floor currently closed, all residential sleeping rooms have been moved to the third floor," Perez said. “We are fully functional, we have not stopped at all, we have just moved and adjusted as needed.”

The Shade Tree offers several services including 90-day and 120-day programs. The shelter also offers overnight and daily services, plus student doctors and nurses go there to offer care.

“And provide medical services to our clients, free of charge, everything is free of charge," said Jessica Shanley, Manager of Programs and Client Care and Human Trafficking Project Coordinator at The Shade Tree.

"They also provide medicine so any scrips that our clients need," said Tyra Mitchell, Director of Youth Programs and Family Services at The Shade Tree.

Right now, The Shade Tree has 150 beds, but that will change soon.

Perez says along with the water damage project, they will also be renovating portions of their 25-year-old main building on the shelter's campus. This includes improved rooms for everyone to sleep.

They currently have several bunk beds in a large room together with plastic dividers, they want to change that to cubicle rooms.

That means in a large room there will be permanent walls inside blocking off portions of the room allowing a set amount of beds inside for families and more privacy for victims.

“We will still be able to house 256 clients if needed," Perez said.

That means they are planning on adding 106 new beds. Already before the increase, Perez says they help thousands annually.

This project to fix the water damage is underway on the first, second and third floors.

“We’ve currently replaced the piping on the basement level and first floor. As we speak, we’re working on, number one, doing drywall removal, plumbing replacement as well. And then over the next eight weeks we’ll go through and do the third floor," said Michael Kurowski, PENTA Building Group project executive.

The total cost of the project or an end date has still not been released just yet.

The Shade Tree just launched a year-long fundraising effort, the Rise & Restore fundraiser, to help cover the cost though. Their goal is to raise $5 million.

The fundraiser money will help go towards recouping the funds to repair the damage.

Once again, all the services offered at The Shade Tree are still open during construction.