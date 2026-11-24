HENDERSON (KTNV) — When Viviane Kitumaini arrived in Las Vegas in 2024, she was pregnant without financial support and searching for somewhere safe to turn.

Finding help, she said, wasn’t easy.

“It was not really made for pregnant women, the situation, the way of living there,” Kitumaini said of the options she encountered. “I started looking online everywhere, everywhere, calling, calling.”

Eventually, she found Living Grace Homes, a Southern Nevada nonprofit that provides housing and support to pregnant women in need.

Kitumaini said she initially did not meet the program’s age requirements, but the organization ultimately opened its doors to her. She said Living Grace Homes helped her earn income, secure important documents and get the supplies she needed for her baby.

“I didn't have anything. I didn't have even a dollar,” Kitumaini said. “They took me in, they started paying me weekly to help me out with some cash ... they helped me to get everything that baby needs.”

Now, nearly 20 years after opening its first home, Living Grace Homes is expanding its reach.

The nonprofit’s new Safe & Sound campus in Henderson adds 38 beds and has the capacity to serve about 90 families each year, according to the organization.

Kathleen Miller, founding director of Living Grace Homes, said the expansion is intended to address a gap in services for pregnant women, particularly those older than 24 who are experiencing housing instability or homelessness.

“There's nothing in Clark County that specifically focuses on healthy moms and healthy babies for moms over the age of 24,” Miller said.

Miller said the program is designed to do more than provide emergency shelter. Residents receive support focused on five areas, including legal needs, medical care, benefits, education and employment.

“Our mission, our goal is to help move them from fear and dependency to hope and empowerment,” Miller said.

Living Grace Homes said its approach can also have an impact on newborn health.

According to data cited by the organization, 8% to 10% of babies nationwide spend seven or more days in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, compared with 17% in Clark County. Living Grace Homes said fewer than 1% of babies born to its residents have spent seven or more days in intensive care.

For Kitumaini, the support she received gave her more than a temporary place to stay. She now hopes to use her experience to help other women facing similar circumstances.

“I want to help someone else to get where I am today,” she said. “To encourage them.”

Living Grace Homes leaders said that is ultimately the goal of the expansion: giving more mothers the stability, resources and time they need to build independent lives while providing their babies with a healthier start.