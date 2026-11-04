Live updates | Tracking races and results in Nevada's 2026 Midterm Election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday is Election Day, the final day for Nevadans to make their voices heard in the 2026 Midterm Election.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And if you're in line when the polls close, stay in line — the law still allows you to cast your ballot.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 740,000 Nevadans had cast their vote to weigh in on high-stakes races from local councils to the Governor's Mansion.

Channel 13 is tracking results up and down the ballot on Tuesday, with live updates posted here. After polls close, you can view live results at ktnv.com.electionresults.

Tuesday, 6 p.m. | There's one hour until polls close across Nevada. Voters who are in line at a polling place when polls close are still allowed to cast their ballot.

Clark County previously warned that voters may experience longer waits than they're used to at Southern Nevada election centers, citing procedural changes and "significant" expected turnout.

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. | Live coverage from the Channel 13 team at polling locations across Las Vegas: