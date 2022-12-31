LIVE BLOG: Celebrating New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2023 is around the corner and the Las Vegas valley is gearing up for New Year celebrations!
13 Action News is bringing you live coverage on New Year's Eve weather forecasts, where you can go to ring in 2023 and what you need to know to stay safe this holiday.
WHAT TO KNOW: Prohibited items, road closures downtown and on the Strip
The weather forecast for the New Year currently includes a 90% chance of rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph. So bring an umbrella or rain coat, and make sure to bundle up!
Also, send us photos of your New Year's Eve celebrations!
For those celebrating on the Las Vegas Strip or in Downtown Las Vegas, the City of Las Vegas tweeted a helpful list of tips, tricks and prohibited items.
Over 400,000 people are expected at #NYE celebrations on the Strip and #DTLV.— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 27, 2022
To keep everyone safe, the follow measures will be in effect:
- no glass/metal containers
- no coolers
- no strollers
- no bags larger than 12x12x6 inches
Learn more:https://t.co/3ixHEp92lm pic.twitter.com/o0yycS2C5M
For those traveling tonight, Harry Reid International Airport also issued some tips for those celebrating and traveling.
Las Vegas is gearing up for one of its biggest weekends! If you are traveling to, from or around the airport this week, here's what you need to know: pic.twitter.com/qALfbtgerh— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) December 28, 2022