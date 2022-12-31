LIVE BLOG: Celebrating New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2023 is around the corner and the Las Vegas valley is gearing up for New Year celebrations!

13 Action News is bringing you live coverage on New Year's Eve weather forecasts, where you can go to ring in 2023 and what you need to know to stay safe this holiday.

WHAT TO KNOW: Prohibited items, road closures downtown and on the Strip

The weather forecast for the New Year currently includes a 90% chance of rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph. So bring an umbrella or rain coat, and make sure to bundle up!

For those celebrating on the Las Vegas Strip or in Downtown Las Vegas, the City of Las Vegas tweeted a helpful list of tips, tricks and prohibited items.

Over 400,000 people are expected at #NYE celebrations on the Strip and #DTLV.



To keep everyone safe, the follow measures will be in effect:

- no glass/metal containers

- no coolers

- no strollers

- no bags larger than 12x12x6 inches



For those traveling tonight, Harry Reid International Airport also issued some tips for those celebrating and traveling.