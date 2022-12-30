Rain and wind threaten to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainy weather could put a bit of a damper on plans to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The question, according to 13 Action News meteorologists, isn't if it will rain — but when.

The Las Vegas forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Sorry! pic.twitter.com/yuk2pZxV5M — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) December 30, 2022

More than 400,000 people are expected to gather on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown to ring in the New Year for "America's Party 2023." The celebration culminates in an eight-minute fireworks show launched from eight different hotels on the Strip. More pyrotechnics will be launched from the Plaza hotel-casino downtown.

Michael Mack, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Events, told the Associated Press rain itself would be unlikely to cancel the fireworks show.

"Wind is the thing we watch out for," he said.

While organizers plan for the fireworks show to go on, party-goers will want to prepare for wind and rain.

"Off and on showers are very likely for New Year's Eve festivities on the Strip," meteorologist Justin Bruce says.

READ/WATCH: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 30, 2022

The chance of rain will climb to 90% on Saturday evening and night, with the best chance falling between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Nothing like the smell of wet tourist…. Best chance for rain will be from 10pm-3am, with up to .25” possible during that window. #vegasweather #NewYear2023 @KTNV pic.twitter.com/B30slIlta9 — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) December 30, 2022

Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s as the clock strikes midnight, with breezes from the south between 15 and 25 mph.

Rain chances will linger at 70% on Sunday morning and wane to 30% in the afternoon. Las Vegans can expect slippery streets, with rain totals in the valley likely to exceed 0.10 inches.

A wind advisory is posted for Lake Mead, the Colorado River Valley, the Spring Mountains, and southern Nye County — including Pahrump — from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in those areas, forecasters say.

We can also expect to see more snow in the Spring Mountains over the weekend.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Celebrating New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability also issued an advisory for smoke and high levels of particulates that could occur from fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Since smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases, experts recommend limiting outdoor exertion during the day and keeping windows and doors closed overnight to help limit exposure.