13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Today looks mostly cloudy and chilly with wake-up temperatures near 40° and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Northeast breezes should be light at 5-10 mph this afternoon, although south breezes may pick to 15 mph on the south valley by sunset. Tonight drops to the upper 40s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday turns windy by late morning, with southwest gusts of 25-35 mph in the afternoon and south gusts of 20-30 mph after dark as a storm system swings through Southern Nevada during our New Year's Eve festivities. Rain chances are 20% during the daytime on Saturday, then climb to 90% from sunset through Saturday night before lingering at 70% Sunday morning and 30% Sunday afternoon. Around 12" of snow is expected above 7,000 feet in the Spring Mountains this weekend. Rain totals in the valley will range from 0.25" to 0.50", with the bulk of the moisture falling Saturday evening and night. Highs on Saturday hit 64° before the rain sets in, and readings will be in the mid 50s Saturday evening with 54° at midnight as we ring in 2023. Sunday morning begins in the upper 40s and daytime highs only rebound to the low 50s. Southwest gusts to 30 mph in the morning will blow in from the northwest in the afternoon at 25 mph. Sunday night lows drop to the upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday deliver a mix of sun and clouds with breezes under 15 mph and highs in the low 50s. We'll also mention small 20% shower chances - at this point in time, Monday night into early Tuesday morning seem like the likely timeframe, and a few flakes may mix in at times. Another push of moisture sends 50% rain chances to Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday as clouds thicken and highs remain in the low 50s.