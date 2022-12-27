New Year's Eve in Las Vegas: Prohibited items, road closures downtown and on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leaders and law enforcement are gearing up for New Year's Eve celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown.

They wanted to remind locals and visitors of some impending traffic impacts, as well as items prohibited during the festivities.

Items prohibited on the Strip and downtown during New Year's Eve festivities include:



glass and metal containers

coolers

strollers

any bags larger than 12x12x6 inches (including backpacks, purses, and luggage)

Police also advised of the following traffic impacts:



At 5 p.m. I-15 off-ramps from Flamingo Road in both directions will shut down.

Las Vegas Boulevard will close from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

By 8 p.m., the Strip will be completely shut down to all vehicle traffic.

Minors under that age of 18 are prohibited from the Strip and downtown without a parent or guardian during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Las Vegas police will monitor events from a state-of-the-art command center hosted by Switch, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Police encouraged the public to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.