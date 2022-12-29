Las Vegas law firm trying to prevent drunk driving with free rideshare offer ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One law firm in Las Vegas is trying to prevent drunk driving on New Year's Eve with a special offer.

Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the Heidari Law Firm is offering an Uber or Lyft ride home to anyone who becomes intoxicated on New Year's Eve.

In an effort to reduce drunk drivers on the road, Heidari has asked that people call 702-999-7777 and request the service.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported arresting 25 drivers for impairment while patrolling during a busy 2021 New Year’s Eve.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 447 fatal crashes on Clark County roads involving impaired drivers, resulting in 486 deaths. The fatal count represents 47 percent of all deadly crashes in the Las Vegas Valley, according to data from the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety.