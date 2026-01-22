'Little Steps, Big Dreams': Las Vegas police collecting shoes for community drive

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is inviting community members to help fulfill the mission of its "Little Steps, Big Dreams" shoe drive.

Starting Jan. 19, the department is collecting donations of new or gently used shoes at all 10 of its area commands. Donation boxes will be set up now through April 8, an LVMPD spokesperson stated in a news release.

The shoe drive concludes with a giveaway event at 10 a.m. on April 11 at the Parkdale Recreation Center at 3200 Ferndale Street. LVMPD says the event will feature food, haircuts, live music and raffle prizes.

Donation boxes are expected to be set up at these locations: