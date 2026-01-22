'Little Steps, Big Dreams': Las Vegas police collecting shoes for community drive

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is inviting community members to help fulfill the mission of its "Little Steps, Big Dreams" shoe drive.
Starting Jan. 19, the department is collecting donations of new or gently used shoes at all 10 of its area commands. Donation boxes will be set up now through April 8, an LVMPD spokesperson stated in a news release.
The shoe drive concludes with a giveaway event at 10 a.m. on April 11 at the Parkdale Recreation Center at 3200 Ferndale Street. LVMPD says the event will feature food, haircuts, live music and raffle prizes.
Donation boxes are expected to be set up at these locations:
- LVMPD Headquarters: 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building B (near M.L.K. Boulevard and Alta Drive)
- Bolden Area Command: 1851 Stella Lake St. (near M.L.K. and Lake Mead boulevards)
- Convention Center Area Command: 750 Sierra Vista Dr. (near University Center Drive and Sierra Vista Drive)
- Downtown Area Command: 621 N. 9th St. (near 9th Street and Bonanza Road)
- East Area Command: 6975 W. Windmill Ln. (near Windmill Lane and Rainbow Boulevard)
- Northeast Area Command: 3750 Cecile Ave. (near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road)
- Northwest Area Command: 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave. (on Cheyenne Avenue near Grand Canyon Drive)
- Summerlin Area Command: 11301 Redpoint Dr. (off the 215 beltway and Far Hills Avenue)
- South-Central Area Command: 4860 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russell Road)
- Southeast Area Command: 3675 E. Harmon Ave. (on Harmon Avenue near Sandhill Road)
- Spring Valley Area Command: 8445 Eldora Ave. (on Eldora Avenue near Durango Drive)