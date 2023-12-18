Lithium batteries lead to fire at Clark County School District building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lithium batteries are to blame for a Monday morning fire, according to Clark County officials.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, they received a call at 6:04 a.m. from the Clark County School District stating smoke was coming from one of their buildings. The building was located in the 2800 block of East Flamingo Road.

Fire officials said when crews arrived, there was low visibility and moderate heat in the building and they saw a pile of material burning. They added that crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire, conduct a primary search, and were able to bring debris out of the building.

Clark County Fire Department puts out fire at CCSD building

Investigators stated the cause of the fire was an "exothermic reaction" from lithium batteries.

No injuries were reported in that incident.