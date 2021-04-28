Watch
Local News

Actions

LINQ Promenade offer first responder specials in honor of National Superhero Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Grab your favorite mask and cape because today is National Superhero Day! Although superheroes are fictional many of them serve as role models for children.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:45:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grab your favorite mask and cape because today is National Superhero Day!

Although superheroes are fictional many of them serve as role models for children.

Of course there are some non-fictional superheroes in the world including police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals.

Wednesday the High Roller Observation Wheel and I Love Sugar at the LINQ Promenade are offering specials for first responders and medical professionals.

They can enjoy $5 off rides at the High Roller with the code HRWFR5.

And I Love Sugar will give away a complimentary "sugar hero box" with a minimum $25 purchase.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH