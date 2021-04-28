LINQ Promenade offer first responder specials in honor of National Superhero Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grab your favorite mask and cape because today is National Superhero Day!

Although superheroes are fictional many of them serve as role models for children.

Of course there are some non-fictional superheroes in the world including police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals.

Wednesday the High Roller Observation Wheel and I Love Sugar at the LINQ Promenade are offering specials for first responders and medical professionals.

They can enjoy $5 off rides at the High Roller with the code HRWFR5.

And I Love Sugar will give away a complimentary "sugar hero box" with a minimum $25 purchase.