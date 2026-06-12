Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeking escaped juvenile

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has shared information on social media regarding an escaped juvenile from the Caliente Youth Center (CYC).

According to LCSO, he went missing on June 10 around 11 p.m.

He was last seen wearing sweat pants, a sweatshirt, and socks near the area of the facility. LCSO's post describes him as a 14-year-old with brown hair, standing at 5'6" and weighing 100 pounds.

Detectives have been searching for the juvenile since late Wednesday night. If you see him, LCSO has asked that you do not approach, and instead contact law enforcement or the CYC immediately.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 775-962-5151 or Caliente Youth Center at 775-726-8200.