Limited airport parking this weekend, airport connector routine maintenance scheduled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is Cinco de Mayo weekend and it's going to be a busy one at Harry Reid International Airport.

On Friday, airport officials said parking was already filling up. They're also advising travelers to check the parking situation out before heading to the airport and plan extra time to find a spot.

FRIDAY PARKING UPDATE:

❌Terminal 1 Economy Lot FULL.

⚠️Terminal 1 Long Term Lot LIMITED SPACES.

🟢Head to Terminal 3 for additional parking options.

⌛Allow time to find a space and possibly ride a shuttle to your terminal.

Airport officials said crews are also getting ready to perform routine maintenance work on the airport connector so travelers could experience delays this month.

The northbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane for overnight maintenance work from:



Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9

Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16

11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The southbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane for overnight maintenance work from:

Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, May 23

Sunday, May 26 to Thursday, May 30

11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Airport officials said lanes will be reopened when work is not underway.

For up-to-the-minute parking info, travelers can call (702) 261-5122.