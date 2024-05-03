Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Limited airport parking this weekend, airport connector routine maintenance scheduled

Harry Reid International Airport
Harry Reid International Airport
Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 15:35:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is Cinco de Mayo weekend and it's going to be a busy one at Harry Reid International Airport.

On Friday, airport officials said parking was already filling up. They're also advising travelers to check the parking situation out before heading to the airport and plan extra time to find a spot.

Airport officials said crews are also getting ready to perform routine maintenance work on the airport connector so travelers could experience delays this month.

The northbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane for overnight maintenance work from:

  • Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9
    Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16
    11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The southbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane for overnight maintenance work from:

  • Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, May 23
    Sunday, May 26 to Thursday, May 30
    11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Airport officials said lanes will be reopened when work is not underway.
For up-to-the-minute parking info, travelers can call (702) 261-5122.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH