Lights of Love sends holiday cheer to hospitalized children at UMC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amid a crush of winter sickness, Las Vegas's first responders decided to give the kids at University Medical Center's Children's Hospital a big boost and a message of love from the community.

Four year old Scarlet Turner watched from the window of a waiting room as Santa, lifted on a firetruck ladder, waved to her and other sick kids above a small army of ambulance workers, nurses, police officers, fire fighters, and community members all waving flow sticks and flashlights.

"She started out with a nasty ear infection," said Scarlet's mom Sarah, "and unfortunately it ended up infecting the bone right behind the ear."

The Lights of Love event was designed to help lift the spirits of sick kids stuck in the hospital for the holidays, and garnered support from people like Kylie Nelson, a girl scout supporting other kids like her.

"I thought it was important to come out here to support the kids because it's horrible being stuck in this building having nothing to do," nelson said. "You just sit there hurting."

Nelson said no one should spend the holidays alone and in pain.

"If I was out here it tells the kids that like, hey, there's people that have hope for you, and are kind for you, that care about you," she said.

The message hit home for Scarlet.

"She said it herself," Sarah said. "She said they're here because they love me so it was great to see those people are supporting."

With the Christmas cheer boost, the kids in the hospital turned their attention back to getting home healthy for the holidays knowing they've got the support of the Las Vegas community.

"I hope they get better before Christmas Eve happens so they can be with their family and friends for Christmas and they don't have to spend it here at the hospital," Nelson said.