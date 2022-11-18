Nevada Hospitals warns children could be placed in adult beds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health Officials warn respiratory viruses are a looming threat this winter. Doctors are sounding the alarm for a possible Tripledemic of flu, RSV, and COVID. An early spike in respiratory cases has pushed Nevada hospitals to capacity and caused a statewide pediatric bed shortage.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nevada Hospital Association said while overall hospital capacity remains good, pediatric capacity was "strained." The association was suggesting teenagers or any child over 110 pounds be moved to an adult floor to free up space.

"The first time Mackenzie had the flu, oh my god, she was two," said mother Tana Cogan.

Cogan says her 3-year-old daughter Mackenzie has already fought the flu twice. Cogan says she had to rush her daughter to the er on two occasions and says she's not alone.

"My friend has a three-month-old baby and he tested positive for RSV."

The Southern Nevada Health District says if respiratory illnesses continue climbing at the same rate, Clark County could experience one of the worst virus seasons in over a decade. Dr. Laos advises parents to pay close attention to their children when they are ill with a respiratory virus.

"If you're worried about your child's breathing, one thing that you want to do is lifted up their shirt or clothing to see if they're using extra muscles to breathe,” said St. Rose Pediatric Director Dr. Carla Laos. That's usually an indication that they're working hard and is something that should be evaluated."