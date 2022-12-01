As respiratory viruses continue to spread, health officials urge everyone to get the latest flu vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So far, the flu season in Clark County has claimed two lives. With flu cases on the rise and a possible Tripledemic looming, health experts are urging everyone to take protective measures to keep from getting sick.

"He started feeling lethargic Saturday night and Sunday afternoon he started running a fever," said tourist Sherry Glaser.

Glaser and her family were vacationing in Las Vegas from Texas for Thanksgiving when her 24-year-old son, Joshua caught a bad case of the flu. An early flu season has left many in our valley victims of the flu, even tourists.

"We had to fly back Monday and as soon we got back he went to urgent care and he tested positive for the flu."

On Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District reports two women died in Clark County because of the contagious illness.

"It's an unfortunate reality of every flu season we see deaths and these are the first two," said Communicable Disease Supervisor, Haley Bake.

Threatening to make winter a respiratory Tripledemic, RSV, covid-19, and the flu are infecting patients across the state. Blake says it's a dangerous combination.

"We are seeing cases of all three respiratory viruses at this time in the valley," she said.

Haley is warning everyone to take protective measures.

"Stay home when they are not feeling well. make sure you're washing your hands frequently and covering your cough and throwing away tissue you use."

But health officials say the best defense is to vaccinate, whether, for COVID-19 or the flu, vaccinations and boosters offer the latest health technology barrier. Local MD, Christoper Choi says health officials have to change the flu vaccine every year based on the strains in the previous flu seasons. Choi says this year the flu vaccine is even stronger.

"We're covering four strains, and they are all quadrivalent this year and it wasn't in the past," Choi said.