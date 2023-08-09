Life Is Beautiful organizers hosting bartender job fairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life Is Beautiful officials are looking for bartenders and barbacks ahead of the festival.

They're scheduled to host two hiring fairs next week. However, applicants must fill out a pre-employment application ahead of the hiring events. You can find that information here. Applicants are required to work all three days, Sept. 22, Sept. 23, and Sept. 24.

After filling out the pre-employment application, applicants are required to attend one of the hiring fairs for an in-person interview. Organizers said that should only take around 15 to 30 minutes.

Both job fairs will be at Sierra Gold, which is located at 6515 South Jones Boulevard. There will be representatives on-site from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants are also required to bring a current resume as well as a copy of their TAM, Health, and Work cards to the hiring events.

