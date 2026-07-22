LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas acquires Aid for AIDS of Nevada and Golden Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two local organizations dedicated to supporting those living with HIV/AIDS are now working under one entity that has dedicated more than 30 years to helping the valley's LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas has acquired Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) and Golden Rainbow, integrating the organizations’ programs and services into a unified system of care.

The acquisition represents a major investment in the future of HIV/AIDS services in Southern Nevada and creates expanded access to healthcare, housing assistance, behavioral health support and financial resources for individuals and families who need them most, according to a release from The Center.

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“Every organization involved in this effort shares the same goal: improving lives,” said John Waldron, CEO of The Center. “By combining our strengths, we are creating a stronger, more sustainable system of care that will benefit individuals, families and the entire Southern Nevada community.”

AFAN Executive Director Antioco Carrillo will become The Center’s Chief Housing and Integrated Health Officer, helping lead the integration of services.

All current AFAN and Golden Rainbow employees will join The Center, ensuring continuity of care and uninterrupted client support.

“This is a tremendous win for our community,” Carrillo said. “It not only strengthens our collective ability to provide critical services but also allows us to preserve the legacies of AFAN and Golden Rainbow. Together, we are creating a stronger foundation for the future while ensuring clients continue receiving the support they depend on today.”

Established in 1984 and 1987 respectively, AFAN and Golden Rainbow have long served as cornerstones of Southern Nevada’s response to HIV/AIDS, providing education, prevention services, medical referrals, transportation assistance, emergency financial support and housing programs.

Since 1993, The Center has delivered a comprehensive social service system supporting the LGBTQ+ community and all individuals seeking care, connection and support.

Key client benefits include one-stop access to services and more resources directed to clients.