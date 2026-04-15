Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 at Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your voice matters, and we want to hear from you. Coming up next week, you'll have the chance to share your concerns with us directly.

Meet members of the Channel 13 team at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet on Friday, April 24, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Decatur and Oakey, the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet has been the community hub for small businesses in Las Vegas for over 37 years, welcoming more than 17 million shoppers.

Every third weekend of the month, customers can find vintage, antiques and collectibles. Food trucks are also set up outside during various times.

As a bonus, if you mention "Let's Talk" or "Channel 13" at the door, you can get in for free between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

So come talk with us to share your thoughts and concerns, and we'll work to find answers for you.

If you aren't able to come see us in person, you can always reach out to us online by clicking on the banner below: