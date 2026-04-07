Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 at Exploration Peak Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From road safety concerns to neighborhood problems, to really any issues you're dealing with in your part of town, we're here to listen and help you find solutions where possible.

Our next "Let's Talk" event is later this week in the southwest valley!

Come meet members of our news team and share your concerns and story ideas at Exploration Peak Park on Buffalo Drive.

While you are there, check out Prevail Marketplace. We met the manager Eric Donner at one of our previous Let's Talk events, and he made sure to let us know about Friday's marketplace and the donation drive they are hosting.

The donations will go to benefit TSA workers who have been struggling during the partial government shutdown.

The first 50 people who bring donations to the market will receive a $5 voucher usable at any vendor.

So make it an event Friday evening by giving to a good cause, checking out these local vendors, and chatting with us from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

And if you can't make it out to see us in person, you can always reach out to us by filling out the form at KTNV.com/LetsTalk or clicking on the banner below: