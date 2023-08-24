Legionnaires' disease cases being investigated at Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating after guests reported getting Legionnaires' disease at Caesars Palace and The Orleans.

According to district officials, two individuals who stayed at Caesars Palace were diagnosed within the last 12 months. They said previous environmental samples taken from the property tested positive for Legionella. However, the most recent environmental testing did not detect that bacteria.

For the second time this year, a guest was diagnosed with the disease after staying at The Orleans. Earlier this year, two cases were detected and the casino did remediation to the property's water system. District officials said after those treatments, no Legionella bacteria was detected. However, after the most recent case, environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria.

Both casinos are working with the Health District and undergoing remediation and environmental testing to make sure the bacteria is gone. They are also notifying guests who could have been exposed.

The disease is contracted by breathing in aerosol droplets of water contaminated with bacteria and can be found in places like showers, hot tubs, and faucets. The health district said Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia and most healthy people who are exposed do not get sick. Symptoms will usually begin two to 10 days after exposure and include coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Guests who stayed at Caesars Palace from Aug. 1, 2023 to Aug. 23, 2023 or The Orleans from Aug. 1 and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness to the Health District here.

District officials said if guests stayed at the property more than two weeks ago and haven't developed symptoms, they are not at risk for disease.