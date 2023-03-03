Health district investigates two cases of Legionnaires' disease at The Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in guests who stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino.

The Southern Nevada Health District made the announcement on Friday and said the cases were reported in December 2022 and January 2023.

The disease is contracted by breathing in aerosol droplets of water contaminated with bacteria and can be found in places like showers, hot tubs, and faucets.

After receiving initial reports, the health district conducted an environmental study of the facility and it did indicate the presence of Legionella bacteria. Officials add they will monitor additional water samples throughout the remediation process to make sure disinfection efforts are effective.

The Orleans has also arranged for additional environmental testing of its water system and the hotel has begun implementing remediation procedures as well as a proactive water management plan.

The Orleans provided Channel 13 with the following statement.

"We are working closely with the Health District in their investigation. However, it is important to keep in mind that this matter involves two reported cases among the thousands of guests who stayed at the Orleans over the last several months without incident. While the report is limited to two incidents, the health and safety of our guests is extremely important to us, and work is underway to prevent future issues." The Orleans Hotel & Casino

The health district said Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia and most healthy people who are exposed do not get sick. Symptoms will usually begin two to 10 days after exposure and include coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It can be treated with antibiotics.

The hotel is taking steps to notify current and past guests dating back to December 16, 2022.

If you stayed at The Orleans during this timeframe and experienced symptoms, you can report your illness to the Health District using a survey posted here.