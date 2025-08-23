'Left us doing what he loved most': LVMPD K9 Hunter passes away at 14 years old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After apprehending over 200 suspects in his 12-year career, Hunter, an LVMPD K9 and "favorite among SWAT," has passed away at 14 years old, according to LVMPD.

Recognized as a top patrol dog with LVMPD, officials remembered him most for his bravery during a SWAT operation that left him with a stab wound in 2019. After recovery, Hunter "returned to duty, and continued serving this community with distinction until his well-earned retirement."

