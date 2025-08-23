Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'Left us doing what he loved most': LVMPD K9 Hunter passes away at 14 years old

K9 Hunter passes away.png
LVMPD
K9 Hunter passes away.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After apprehending over 200 suspects in his 12-year career, Hunter, an LVMPD K9 and "favorite among SWAT," has passed away at 14 years old, according to LVMPD.

Recognized as a top patrol dog with LVMPD, officials remembered him most for his bravery during a SWAT operation that left him with a stab wound in 2019. After recovery, Hunter "returned to duty, and continued serving this community with distinction until his well-earned retirement."

LVMPD shared that after almost three years of retirement, Hunter "left us doing what he loved most, driving a bite while in the arms of his lifelong partner, retired Officer Jeff Corbett."

K9 Hunter passes away

"We are forever grateful for Hunter's service, sacrifice, and unwavering loyalty." — LVMPD

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school