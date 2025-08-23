'Left us doing what he loved most': LVMPD K9 Hunter passes away at 14 years old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After apprehending over 200 suspects in his 12-year career, Hunter, an LVMPD K9 and "favorite among SWAT," has passed away at 14 years old, according to LVMPD.
Recognized as a top patrol dog with LVMPD, officials remembered him most for his bravery during a SWAT operation that left him with a stab wound in 2019. After recovery, Hunter "returned to duty, and continued serving this community with distinction until his well-earned retirement."
We are deeply saddened to share the passing of LVMPD K9 Hunter.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 22, 2025
At 14 years old, after 2 ½ years of retirement, Hunter left us doing what he loved most, driving into a bite while in the arms of his lifelong partner, retired Officer Jeff Corbett.
LVMPD shared that after almost three years of retirement, Hunter "left us doing what he loved most, driving a bite while in the arms of his lifelong partner, retired Officer Jeff Corbett."
"We are forever grateful for Hunter's service, sacrifice, and unwavering loyalty." — LVMPD