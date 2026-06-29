Left turn on red leads to crash at Pecos, Russell that leaves motorcyclist dead, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the southeast valley has left a motorcyclist dead Monday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the area of South Pecos Road and East Russell Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2025 Indian Scout Bobber was heading south on Pecos, approaching Russell with a green light, according to LVMPD. At the same time, a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped for a solid red light on northbound Pecos to turn left onto Russell, police said.

The Hyundai started to make a left turn on a red signal, turning in front of the motorcycle, and a crash occurred.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Hyundai showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 57th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

