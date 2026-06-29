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Left turn on red leads to crash at Pecos, Russell that leaves motorcyclist dead, says LVMPD

LVMPD investigating crash at Pecos, Russell that leaves motorcylist dead
KTNV
LVMPD investigating crash at Pecos, Russell that leaves motorcylist dead
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the southeast valley has left a motorcyclist dead Monday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the area of South Pecos Road and East Russell Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2025 Indian Scout Bobber was heading south on Pecos, approaching Russell with a green light, according to LVMPD. At the same time, a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped for a solid red light on northbound Pecos to turn left onto Russell, police said.

The Hyundai started to make a left turn on a red signal, turning in front of the motorcycle, and a crash occurred.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Hyundai showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 57th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

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