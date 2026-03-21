Lee Canyon's winter operations end, citing high temperatures for early closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If enjoying some ski or snowboard fun at Lee Canyon was on your agenda for March, you might want to get your snow fun in this weekend before it ends.

This Friday, Lee Canyon announced the closure of their winter operations, citing "unprecedented high temperatures across the southwest region and rapid snow melt" as the reason behind the early end to springtime snow activities.

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A spokesperson for Lee Canyon said that such closures usually wouldn't come until early to mid-April. Despite the premature end to the season, Lee Canyon did report opening earlier than usual in November, 2025, due to "early-season snowfall."

We spoke to visitors in the area that November, who welcomed the early snowfall with smiles and snowballs.

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You can catch the last remnants of wintertime at Lee Canyon this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and check out the resort's Annual Pond Skim on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.