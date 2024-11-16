Lee Canyon opens more lifts and terrain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon will open more lifts and terrain for skiers and snowboarders on Saturday, Nov.16.

Lee Canyon will open the Ponderosa quad chairlift and Alpen Glow conveyor lift.

The resort will be operating three of its five lifts.

Lee Canyon had its earliest opening on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The resort is open for skiing and snowboarding Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can click here.