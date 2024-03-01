Lee Canyon, Mt. Charleston under winter storm warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The same weather system that is causing high winds throughout the valley is leading to winter storms in the mountains.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

The weather service is forecasting heavy snow above 6,000 feet and winds are expected to gust as high as 85 miles per hour. With falling snow and strong winds, forecasters said it could create whiteout conditions at times.

That winter storm warning will be in effect from 9:50 a.m. on Friday through 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Mt. Charleston officials said that due to the weather, sites in Kyle Canyon, including the Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway, will be closed on Saturday, March 2.

Lee Canyon officials said they have also pushed its annual youth competition, Little Air and Style, to next Saturday, March 9.

A blizzard warning is also in effect for Lincoln County from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. That's for elevations above 5,000 feet. Meteorologists are forecasting the area to receive about four inches of snow but gusts up to 70 miles per hour will create whiteout conditions, especially oh Highway 93 north of Caliente.

This is part of the same storm system that is expected to drop up to 10 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and the area around Lake Tahoe.