Learn about local law enforcement during Citizens Police Academy this Fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas is holding its 2024 Citizens Police Academy this Fall in an effort to inform the public about local law enforcement practices.

The Academy will be every Wednesday evening starting on August 28 through November 13 — at no cost to participants.

Anyone interested in attending will have the chance to learn more about topics such as:



Patrol operations

Arrests

Search and seizure

Bike patrol

Motorcycle patrol

Case law

Use of force

In order to participate, you must live or work in Las Vegas, be at least 18 years old, and have no felony, gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor convictions.

You can apply by visiting the link here.

The Academy is provided by the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety.