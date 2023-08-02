Las Vegas Citizens Police Academy scheduled to start this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've ever wanted to learn about what it takes to be a Las Vegas law enforcement officer, the City of Las Vegas is about to host another Citizens Police Academy.

The academy will be run by the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety who patrol city parks and facilities through the Deputy City Marshals. They also operate the city's detention center and provide animal protection services.

Students will have the chance to learn about things like patrol operations, arrests, search and seizure, bike patrol, motorcycle patrol, case law, and use of force.

The academy will be on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 12-week program starts on Aug. 16 and runs through Nov. 8.

You can learn more about the program and how to sign up here.

The program first started under Sheriff John Moran in 1991. Since then, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the program has become extremely popular and often has a waiting list. Since 1991, over 2,350 people have graduated from the program.