Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

LDS Church announces new leader of The First Presidency

Dallin H. Oaks
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks to students in the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University on October 27, 2020.
Dallin H. Oaks
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Dallin H. Oaks was named the new leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the faith announced a new First Presidency, which is made up of three apostles, including the President of the Church and his two counselors.

Oaks was selected as President Russell Nelson's successor. A former Utah Supreme Court justice known for his jurist sensibilities and traditionalist convictions on marriage and religious freedom, Oaks is the longest-tenured member of a top body of leaders called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Oaks has served as an Apostle since 1984.

Watch | LDS Church makes announcement on new First Presidency of the Church

Watch: LDS Church makes announcement on new First Presidency of the Church

This article was initially reported by the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo