LDS Church announces new leader of The First Presidency

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Dallin H. Oaks was named the new leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the faith announced a new First Presidency, which is made up of three apostles, including the President of the Church and his two counselors.

Oaks was selected as President Russell Nelson's successor. A former Utah Supreme Court justice known for his jurist sensibilities and traditionalist convictions on marriage and religious freedom, Oaks is the longest-tenured member of a top body of leaders called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Oaks has served as an Apostle since 1984.

Watch | LDS Church makes announcement on new First Presidency of the Church

This article was initially reported by the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.