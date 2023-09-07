Wynn Resorts reaches settlement with women regarding assault allegations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A settlement has been reached between Wynn Resorts and nine women, only identified as Jane Does 1-9, who accused Steve Wynn of sexual misconduct.

According to court documents, "the parties have reached a resolution of this matter". However, the settlement was undisclosed. Attorneys also asked for the matter to be dismissed and that a settlement status check be scheduled for two months from now.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn were first made public in a Wall Street Journal article, which was published in 2018.

Several complaints were filed in Clark County. In March and Feb. 2018, six women came forward alleging misconduct.

One 49-year-old woman said Wynn "forced her into sexual acts about a dozen times yearly" and that he gave her "$1,000 after each massage and told her to never talk about it". Another woman said she had a child with Wynn after he raped her and another woman stated she was forced to resign from her job after she refused to have sex with him.

Two massage therapists also claimed that Wynn "used his power to coerce her into sexual acts" and that he gave her $400 and told her to never talk about it. A third massage therapist said she worked for The Claude Baruk Salon in 2015 and gave manicures sand pedicures to Wynn. According to a complaint filed at the time, she said Wynn would position her in certain ways while she did those services that "would put her in direct contact with body parts other than his hands or feet." The woman said she went to Claude Baruk and other managers about the matter and that she was ignored and told that it would stop.

The allegations led to Wynn resigning as CEO of Wynn Resorts and resigning as chairman for the Republican National Committee. Wynn has repeatedly denied all of these claims and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

"In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity," Wynn said in a statement at the time. "As I have reflected upon the environment this has created, one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts, I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles."

In Nov. 2018, a court filing claimed that former board members knew about the allegations against Wynn. Wynn Resorts Ltd. was forced to pay a $20 million fine in Feb. 2019 for failing to investigate the sexual misconduct claims made against Wynn. At the time, it was the highest fine in state history.

In July, Wynn agreed to pay a $10 million fine with the Nevada Gaming Board to settle a complaint that was originally filed by the board in Oct. 2019. At the time, state gaming regulators said he should be declared "unfit" to hold a gaming license since his alleged sexual misconduct violated five gaming regulations.

Wynn previously filed a motion to dismiss the complaint saying he was already out of the industry and the board no longer had jurisdiction.

According to court documents, Wynn is also involved in lawsuits against the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press. A class action lawsuit was also filed against Wynn and Wynn resorts in March. The lawsuit claims securities fraud after shareholders allegedly lost money following the Wall Street Journal article.