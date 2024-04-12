Watch Now
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill once again refuse to let the Yucca Mountain issue die

Yucca Mountain has been brought up again and again — and met with fierce opposition in Nevada every time. This week, that proved true again. We caught up with Congresswoman Dina Titus, who's fought the proposal for decades.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 12, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository may have been dormant for years, but some lawmakers are now pushing to revive it.

Washington state Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Wednesday that the project has been stalled because of politics, but it's needed as the nation explores nuclear power as a source of clean energy.

But that didn't sit well with Nevada officials, including Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV01)

"Well, I have always said, you can never rest on your laurels when it comes to Yucca Mountain," Titus told Channel 13 on Thursday. "The project remains open, and we have to remain vigilant so we can continue to fight it."

IN-DEPTH: The deep roots of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste fight — and why it continues to this day

Yucca Mountain stalled during the Obama Administration when funding for the program was eliminated.

Nevada officials have been nearly unanimous in opposing the project for decades now, and Titus says highlighting the billions of dollars required to open the facility is the best argument to kill it.

