Law enforcement checkpoint requires advance tickets for Lee Canyon ski access this weekend

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — If you're planning to hit the slopes at Lee Canyon this weekend, be prepared for traffic delays and checkpoint requirements on your way up the mountain.

Nevada State Police have established a checkpoint on Kyle Canyon Road, only allowing vehicles through that can show proof of a season pass or pre-purchased lift ticket, according to the resort.

State troopers are also inspecting vehicles to ensure they're properly equipped for winter driving conditions, requiring snow chains and/or four-wheel drive.

Lee Canyon says the checkpoint is outside of their control.

While walk-up tickets remain available for purchase at the resort, visitors without proper documentation at the checkpoint may be turned away before reaching the mountain.

The resort recommends skiers and snowboarders take these steps before making the drive:



Have purchased your life ticket in advance before driving up

Have your confirmation ready for at the checkpoint

Ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter conditions with chains/4WD

Lee Canyon opened their ski and snowboard season this Friday, with around 80% of ready terrain.

WATCH | Visitors at Mt. Charleston welcome the snow