Las Vegas law enforcement joins traffic safety campaign amid recent pedestrian-related crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the course of just one week, Las Vegas saw at least five pedestrian related crashes resulting in both life-threatening and fatal injuries.

Saturday night a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing East Desert Inn east of South Mojave Road.

Then, on Sunday night, an overnight crash on Buffalo Drive north of Cobal Canyon Lane left a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and his dog deceased.

Metro Police say a Hyundai Santa Fe was going southbound on Buffalo when the man was hit while walking outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

New numbers released by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety show that, while the total number of lives lost on our roads statewide is down nine-percent from last year, of the 261 deaths on our roadways 74 of them have been pedestrians.

Officials have continuously urged everyone to use caution. However, locals we previously spoke with said driving on our roadways can sometimes feel like you're on a speedway.

"I think there's a real diversity in driving," said John McDonnald. "People approach driving differently. There's some really good drivers, very courteous drivers, and there are some people that probably need to slow down a little bit."

WATCH | Law enforcement agencies join enforcement campaign as Las Vegas sees multiple pedestrian-related crashes

10-12 Pedestrian Fatal FOLO

So far this year we've seen 54 pedestrian related fatalities in Clark County. According to Metro Police data, excessive speed, failure to yield and pedestrian error are among the top factors in fatal accidents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently participating in a traffic enforcement campaign to increase awareness of traffic safety laws, encourage motorists to make safer decisions and change risky driving behaviors that can lead to crashes, serious injuries and fatalities.

The enforcement period started on Saturday, October 10th, and runs through September of 2027.