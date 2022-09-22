Latino themed casino coming to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can find a taste of just about everything here in the Las Vegas Valley and now we’re taking it a step further. The Lucky Club Casino is being revamped and rebranded to give our latino community the spotlight to become the country’s first ever latino themed casino.

Behind the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, stands a large hispanic community. Now this very community will have a space that is culturally their own.

Fifth Street Gaming, the owner of Lucky Club Casino and Jefebet, a gambling and multiimedia company for bilingual and Spanish-speaking Americans, is revamping Lucky Club Casino in North Las Vegas. The new casino will be rebranded as Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe.

The brand has officially broke ground and was announced in April. One local business that has been in Las Vegas for decades says this is just what the community needs.

"Hopefully everyone will want to improve a little here and there and make things better and grow in a positive way. Give the community service we all deserve," said Ana Tare, manager of Hamburger Hut.

Tare explained that people in all walks of life, generation after generation have come through her doors. She hopes that this project will encourage other businesses to come into the area and serve its diverse community.

"I believe there is a positive impact for success for everyone in the community. For blacks, whites and hispanics. It does bring a lot of business as well when something improves the community like this. It should be something that profoundly benefits everyone. It has for us even though we’re a whole in the wall," says Tare.

Hoping to begin operations by the end of the year, this will be the second casino owned by Fifth Street Gaming. The company also owns the Silver Nugget Casino.