Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after more than 55 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer and the last remaining year-one team member at Caesars Palace, retired on Wednesday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Benny Figgins celebrated over 55 years of service at the resort.

At the conclusion of his final shift, Caesars Palace team members and Caesars Entertainment leadership sent Figgins on his way with a special limo ride to his home.

Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Sean McBurney gifted Figgins a commemorative plaque and a string of crystals from the chandelier in the original casino dome at Caesars Palace in honor of his retirement.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Figgins was hired on April 27, 1967, and has held positions in five different departments at Caesars Palace.

Caesars Entertainment says he began as a casino porter, assisting with maintaining cleanliness throughout the casino floor. Then, Figgins became a convention porter and helped set up a variety of events. Later, he worked as a dishwasher at the original Bacchanal restaurant kitchen and a busboy in the Circus Maximus showroom. And finally, since 1971, Figgins served as a blackjack dealer in the original Palace Casino dome.

According to Caesars Entertainment, some of his most memorable moments include dealing to and meeting celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Diana Ross, Henry Belafonte and Joe Louis.

Figgins said in a news release, that he is going to miss working at Caesars Palace, which has been his home away from home.