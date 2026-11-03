Last chance to vote: Election Day is Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you haven't voted yet, your last chance is coming Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Nevada on Election Day for the 2026 midterms.

Voters in the state will decide on members of Congress, governor, statewide offices, members of the Legislature and local government.

There are also two citizen-led constitutional amendments on the ballot which, if approved, will go into effect. One would enshrine abortion rights in the constitution, while the other would require an ID to vote.

"Voting is a sacred right," said Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley at a morning news conference alongside Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar. "But it's also a responsibility that we all have as American citizens to participate in our government and choose who our leaders will be. And that is our job as citizens. It is that important."

WATCH: Nevada prepares for election 2026

Last chance: Election Day is Tuesday

As of Monday afternoon, more than 747,000 Nevadans have already cast a ballot, either during the two-week early voting period or by mail.

That works out to about 35.5% of all active registered voters.

In the last midterm election in 2022, about 55% of all active registered voters cast a ballot. If that percentage holds for this year, there are about 420,000 votes left this year.

That would also put the 2026 election near the average midterm election turnout — 56.3% — over the last 25 years.

So far, Democrats lead Republicans by more than 42,000 votes overall. Republicans ran up about 8,600 more in-person early votes, but Democrats had a more than 51,000-vote lead in mail-in ballots.

A list of all Election Day polling locations can be found in the sample ballots sent to all active registered voters, or it can be accessed online. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but if you're in line at 7 p.m., stay in line, and you'll be allowed to vote.

No election results will be released until the last voter has cast a ballot anywhere in the state.

Tune in to Channel 13 for national and local election coverage, including election results for local races and live interviews from around the valley.