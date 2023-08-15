Las Vegas officials offering grants for youth service projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is once again accepting applications for its Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program grants. The program is designed for youth to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects that they design.

According to city officials, the program offers grants of up to $2,000 that can be used for projects like developing care packages, art/mural projects, reading projects, services for the homeless, building Little Free Libraries, and community clean-up projects.

There are a few requirements. Youth participants must be between eight and 18 years old. They must also match the city's grant with cash, volunteer time or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. All projects must also take place within city limits.

Applications will be reviewed by the program's board, whose members are appointed by the City Council. Applicants will be required to make a five-minute presentation describing their project to the board in December 2024. Funding recommendations will be presented to the City Council for final approval in February 2024.

The 2023-2024 application period is open through Oct. 31. City officials said they will also hold two applicant workshops to answer questions about the program. A virtual workshop is scheduled for Sept. 19 and an in-person workshop is set for Sept. 20. That will be at 330 West Washington Avenue and you do need to register.

You can learn more about how to apply here.