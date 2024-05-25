Las Vegas World War II veteran attends candlelight vigil honoring service members' sacrifice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening to honor the courageous men and women who died serving our country.

The event took place at Police Memorial Park, where 4,080 American flags were placed by veteran volunteers to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

In attendance was Onofrio "No-No" Zicari, a 101-year-old veteran of World War II who stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.

"I'm amazed at what's going on. I didn't know everybody knew me," Zicari said. "I don't like to talk about it, but I"m here and I made it. I didn't think I'd reach 101. I didn't think I'd reach 80. I'm thankful for everybody being here."

Zicariwill soon travel to Normandy to visit Omaha Beach for the anniversary, and Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske presented him with a travel basket to begin his excursion.