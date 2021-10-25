Las Vegas woman who helped thousands during pandemic now in need of help herself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman who has helped thousands of people affected by the pandemic now needs help herself.

Julie Danner created the ‘Las Vegas Hero’ Facebook page at the start of the pandemic. In the last 18 months, Danner and volunteers set up a community pantry, collected and disbursed food and household supplies, and provided holiday meals and gifts for every major holiday.

Now, Julie has found herself in a position where she needs help after a surgery left her partially paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors still have no idea why or how this could have happened.

“This was not an expected outcome. I used to do all the things and now I can’t do any of the things anymore,” Danner said.

Therapists believe it could be a year or more before she’s able to walk again.

“I've been fiercely independent my whole life. It’s been incredibly difficult,” Danner said.

Julie is now wheelchair bound and in constant pain. Her husband Jim stays home to help with her cars which is creating a major financial strain.

“It would be entirely hypocritical for us to sit on her hands now. We do need it. We all need it sometimes,” Danner said.

If you’d like to help Julie, you can do so by clicking on this GoFundMe page.