Las Vegas woman loses thousands to secret shopper scam that looked completely legit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is sharing her story after falling victim to a convincing “secret shopper” scam that cost her thousands of dollars, all from what seemed like a legitimate job offer.

Watch: She's sharing what happened to her so you can avoid making the same mistake:

Convincing secret shopper scam costs thousands for Las Vegas woman



Nicole Kohke says it all started after she applied for several jobs online. Shortly after, she received what appeared to be an official offer to become a secret shopper, a person hired to evaluate customer service and store experiences.

But Kohke says she never actually applied for that specific position.

“$450 was for me, and if I could do the task in 24 hours, they would give me a $100 bonus,” she told Channel 13.

The company, calling itself Tri Construction Solutions, LLC., mailed her a check for $3,450 and instructed her to deposit it into her Chase bank account. She also communicated with a supposed recruiter named Michael Olsen, who walked her through each step of the process.

“It told us, depending on your bank, you might be able to cash it on the spot or make the deposit and wait 24 hours,” Kohke said.

The task seemed simple: visit at least two different stores, purchase six Sephora gift cards worth $250 each, and report back on her experience.

The check cleared quickly, leading Kohke to believe everything was legitimate. But just days later, her bank flagged the transaction as fraudulent and reversed the deposit, leaving her account overdrawn by more than $3,000.

“Because it cleared so quickly and I’m used to them putting a hold on everything — I just really thought it was real when it was there,” she said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scams like this are becoming increasingly common. The agency warns consumers to look out for red flags, including:

Receiving checks from unfamiliar companies

Being pressured to act fast

Being asked to buy gift cards or wire money



The FTC says legitimate companies will never ask you to pay up front or send money back after depositing a check.

Kohke says the scam couldn’t have come at a worse time financially for her and her husband. She has filed reports with the FBI, IC3, and local authorities, but so far has been unable to recover her money.

“It’s a horrible feeling — scary,” Kohke said. “You put yourself out there and think you’re doing something good, and it rocks your world.”

Kohke hopes that by speaking out, she can prevent others from making the same mistake.

If you believe you’ve been targeted by a scam, contact your bank and file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.