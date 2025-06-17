Las Vegas woman helps the homeless population stay hydrated during dangerous summer heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As triple-digit temperatures continue across Las Vegas, one local woman is working to keep the homeless population hydrated during these dangerously hot summer months.

With temperatures forecast to remain above 100 degrees in the coming days, the extreme heat poses serious risks, especially for those without shelter from the scorching sun.

Las Vegas resident Suze Stedino has made it her mission to provide cold water to those facing the heat with nowhere to go.

"There are so many people in need that I can't do nothing," Stedino said. "You can save a life."

Stedino began purchasing and distributing bottled water during last year's record-breaking summer. In 2024, Clark County reported 526 heat-related deaths, though it's unclear how many of those individuals were unhoused.

When asked why she undertakes this effort, Stedino's answer was simple: "Cause I can't watch people die in the streets. If you are going out of your house, and the temperatures are 105 and above, grab a couple extra waters, give one to the guy on the median with the sign, cause I bet he's freaking thirsty," Stedino said.

Armed with coolers, ice, and dozens of bottled waters, Stedino and her mother drive around the city searching for those in need to ensure they stay hydrated.

"My mom is my chauffeur. She's adorable. She'll take money out of her pocket and just... whatever she can do to help people you know," Stedino said.

While the effort is currently small-scale, Stedino has bigger aspirations for the future.

"My dream with this is to get several people and be able to have enough freezers to grow that more and more," she said.

Stedino is preparation for her next distribution effort on Tuesday.

