Las Vegas woman arrested in celebrity talent booking scam

The Nevada Attorney General's Office has announced the arrest of a Las Vegas woman who claims to be a celebrity talent booking representative in an apparent scam.

Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, was arrested on five felony counts for operating a scam out of Las Vegas. The charges against Fitzgerald include theft in the amount of $3,500 or more using technology in commission.

To perpetuate the alleged thefts, Fitzgerald operated under the names World Entertainment, LLC, Future Management, and Total Entertainment Artist Management. The acts were allegedly committed between December 2016 and July 2017.

According to the complaint, Fitzgerald held herself out as a talent booking representative with strong celebrity connections. In two instances, Fitzgerald solicited and accepted large deposits in exchange for promises to arrange performances by Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers.

In three other instances, Fitzgerald’s victims allegedly paid her large deposits in exchange for marketing opportunities revolving around boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, Jr., including promises of personal appearances by Mayweather, logo placement rights on Mayweather’s boxing gloves and exclusive sponsorship rights to Mayweather’s official after-party. Victims of these alleged scams collectively suffered losses of more than $230,000.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit.